Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A black history month celebration at the Kentucky Capitol will highlight contributions that African Americans have made to the U.S. military and the nation's defense. The event on Tuesday is being hosted by the Black Legislative Caucus. It will include a special award presentation by Gov. Andy Beshear, remarks by legislative leaders and a keynote speech by Navy veteran Charles Blatcher III, who is chairman of the National Coalition of Black Veteran Organizations. Rep. Reginald Meeks is chairman of the Black Legislative Caucus. He says the event will share stories of heroism and show appreciation for African Americans who have helped defend the nation throughout its history.