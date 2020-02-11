John Edge named Apollo’s head football coach

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - John Edge was officially announced Monday night in a press conference as the new head coach for the Apollo football program.
He spent the past two seasons as the head coach at South Spencer and before that had a prolific run as the Owensboro Catholic head coach for 14 seasons.
Edge has made three state finals appearances and his overall coaching record is 124-64.
On Monday night, Edge vowed to build with the Eagles program and says he expects big things to come.
“It’s just a good move and very attractive, they’ve got a 6A football team and school and a lot of kids, just like I’ve mentioned before, and I think that helps with numbers and everything, but more importantly you look at the facilities, and it’s top-notch," Edge said. "I just looked at their fieldhouse today, and it is beautiful. There’s a lot of great things over there. You’ve got a lot of talent coming back, a couple of kids that are Division One, that got some scholarship offers, so I think that’s huge in itself too, and we’ve just gotta continue to grow and get bigger and stronger and play at that level of 6A that you can.”
John Edge takes over for Phil Hawkins who resigned in December after two seasons with the program.
The Eagles went 4-7 during the 2019 season.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.