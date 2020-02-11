Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 5

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Here’s the list of player of the week nominees from week five.
- Peyton Murphy - Memorial
- 28 points
- 18 rebounds
- 9 steals
- Gabby Joyner - North
- 21 points
- 7 rebounds
- 4 steals
- 4 assists
- Mariah Dickerson - Mater Dei
- 13 points
- 7 rebounds
- Brian Griffith - Owensboro Catholic
- 24 points
- 4 rebounds
Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 7 p.m. Thursday. Hoops Live week five Player of the Week winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.
You can find the sports app by searching “14Sports WFIE” in your app store.
