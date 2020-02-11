Henderson enters HGTV contest

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Tourism Officials say a video they made has been viewed hundreds of times!
Tourism Director Abby Dixon says they’ve used this video to enter into an HGTV home town contest.
If they win, two celebrities from the network will come to town and renovate old buildings.
Dixon says they want to rehab the Old Henderson National Bank building on 2nd and Main.
“Ideally, this becomes an attraction so that visitors can come experience something special,” said Dixon. “We see this building as really being some sort of arts related project, whether its a performance space, whatever it might be, we just see it something really special for visitors and of course whats good for visitors is really incredible for our residents.”
Dixon says the series would air in 2021.
Some other area towns have applied too, including Princeton, Indiana.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.