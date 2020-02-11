EPD: Teen arrested after chase in stolen car

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Shortly after an armed robbery at Subway in Evansville, police said they were looking for the suspect when officers tried to pull over a car on Lodge Avenue.
Authorities tell us the car didn’t stop.
Eventually, police say three people got out of the car and ran.
According to police records, 18-year-old Cameron Bussel was arrested, but officers say two others were able to get away.
Police say Bussell had a gun on him, and the car was stolen.
Bussell is facing several charges.
Police say the two cases don’t seem to be connected.
