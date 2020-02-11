Alert Day Wednesday for possible flooding

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have added an Alert Day Wednesday as soaking rain could lead to some flooding problems, especially in low-lying and poorly drained areas.
Tonight will be dry though still mostly cloudy. Temperatures will fall through the 40s and 30s this evening, bottoming out in the low 30s by Wednesday morning.
Rain will spread south to north from about 7 a.m. through midday on Wednesday, and by lunchtime, rain will be widespread across the entire Tri-State. That rain will continue through Wednesday afternoon and evening, and some heavy rain will be possible. The rain will become more scattered during the overnight hours before tapering off completely Thursday morning. A few snowflakes may briefly mix in on Thursday, but no snow accumulation is expected.
In total, most of the Tri-State will pick up 1 to 1.5 inches of rain Wednesday, but locally higher amounts are possible if you get caught in a heavy downpour. Because the ground is already saturated from recent rain, most of the rain Wednesday will quickly run off into streams and rivers which will then rise. Water will continue to collect in low-lying areas, and low water crossings should be avoided during this time. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the entire Tri-State from 6 a.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday.
As the rain moves out, cold air will move in behind it. Temperatures will top out around 40° Wednesday afternoon and will be in the mid to upper 30s for most of Wednesday night and into early Thursday. However, our temperatures will slowly fall into the upper 20s to low 30s by Thursday afternoon as colder air flows in from the northwest.
By Friday morning, our temperatures will bottom out in the low teens with wind chills in the single digits. Despite plenty of sunshine all day, most locations will only make it into the upper 20s Friday afternoon.
Warmer air quickly moves back in during the weekend, and temperatures will return to the 50s by early next week. However, scattered rain chances will also make their way back into the forecast.
