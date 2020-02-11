Alert Day Wednesday for possible flooding

In total, most of the Tri-State will pick up 1 to 1.5 inches of rain Wednesday, but locally higher amounts are possible if you get caught in a heavy downpour. Because the ground is already saturated from recent rain, most of the rain Wednesday will quickly run off into streams and rivers which will then rise. Water will continue to collect in low-lying areas, and low water crossings should be avoided during this time. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the entire Tri-State from 6 a.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday.