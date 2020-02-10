Traffic Alert: Oversized load will close I-64 in Posey Co.

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - There is a traffic alert for drivers from the Indiana Department of Transportation.
They say it will be sometime over the next two weeks on I-64 in Posey County near the State Road 69 exit, and will require a temporary shut down of the east and westbound lanes.
A truck carrying a “super load” is scheduled to begin preparations to cross over the median in the Griffin area of I-64 and use the EB lanes to move the load westbound in order to clear an overpass safely.
Officials say you may see some work starting now as a part of this permit in preparation for this movement.
When the load is actually moved, it will be under traffic control and will only be a short amount of time.
The actual move is scheduled for Feb. 17.
