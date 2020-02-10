Officials look to improve traffic, safety on Frederica St. in Owensboro

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Owensboro, officials are looking into improving traffic and safety on Frederica Street. We talked with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials and members of the community about a new study.
According to officials, two organizations will be studying the traffic flow on Frederica Street.
Barry House with the KYTC says they’re hoping to work on congestion from West 25th Street to Martin Luther King Junior Loop.
House says the study will be focusing on road safety and access management, like turning lanes and stoplights.
Jeraldine McCormick has lived in Owensboro for years. She says when she’s driving, Frederica can be a problem area.
“They be in the turning lane and you be in the straight lane and they come over in your lane and turn," McCormick said. "That is so stupid.”
KYTC officials say the assessment of Frederica will happen sometime in the spring.
House says then the results from the study will be presented to the Owensboro-Daviess County Metropolitan Planning Organization.
