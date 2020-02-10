North girls basketball takes home 4A Sectional title

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The North Lady Huskies won the 4A Section 16 Championship 56-44 over rival Castle on Saturday.
It was the first sectional title for the North girls basketball program in nine years, going back to the 2010-2011 season.
It took a tough, gritty defensive effort from Tyler Choate’s team, as they held Castle to just 15 first-half points and then just three points in the third quarter before fending off a furious Knights rally in the fourth.
“Our key to the game was to get stops,” said Kenna Hisla, a senior forward. “We had to get stops in order to win. We focused on getting kills which is three stops in a row. So to just focus on that really helped us and to give us a goal for five stops for a big game, so that was really a key for us.”
“We’ve been practicing defense every day against Castle,” said Gabby Joyner, a senior forward. “Our teammates that didn’t get in, they played like they were Castle in practice and shout out to them for that because they did an amazing job and that’s what got us to this moment today.”
North will take on Bedford North Lawrence, in the 4A Regional up at Columbus North at 11:00 on Saturday.
