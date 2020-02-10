More rain midweek

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The gray skies will be sticking around for a while as we have more soggy weather on the way for the middle of the week.
A few isolated showers are possible overnight, mainly over the south-southeastern portion of the Tri-State, but many of us will stay dry. Temperatures will bottom out in the low 30s by Tuesday morning under cloudy skies.
Tuesday will most likely be dry, but our skies will stay mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 40s.
Rain returns Wednesday. There is a chance of a few scattered showers in the morning, but widespread rain is likely Wednesday afternoon and evening.
Some heavy rain is possible Wednesday, but it looks like the severe storm threat will stay to our southeast. In total, most of the Tri-State will pick up 0.75 to 2 inches of rain with the highest totals over western Kentucky.
That rain will taper off Thursday morning, and we may even get a few peeks of sunshine Thursday afternoon, but as that rain moves out, much colder air will move in behind it. Temperatures will top out in the low 40s Wednesday but will slowly fall through the 30s and into the 20s throughout the day on Thursday.
By Friday morning, temperatures will be in the mid teens, and wind chills could possibly dip into the single digits. Afternoon highs will struggle to even crack 30° on Valentine’s Day despite plenty of sunshine.
Warmer air returns for the weekend, but it also comes with more rain chances.
