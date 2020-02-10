Monday A.M. Rain

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Morning rain will taper off by this afternoon, but temperatures will sink into the lower 40’s this afternoon after striking 60-degrees Sunday. Cloudy tonight with a spotty rain as low temps will drop into the lower to mid-30’s.
Rain break Tuesday under mostly cloudy skies as high temperatures inch above normal in the upper 40’s. Clouds Tuesday night as temps hover above freezing.
A Cold rain returns Wednesday as high temps only climb into the lower 40’s. Once the low pressure clears, we may see a brief wintry mix early Thursday morning, but high temps will drop into the lower 30’s and slowly fall during the afternoon into the upper 20’s.
