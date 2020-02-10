Mid-State Corridor Project set to host public meeting for input

ROCKPORT, Ind. (WFIE) - The Mid-States Corridor Project is looking for your help to make decisions on a major road project.
The projects will create an improved highway starting from the Natcher Bridge in Rockport, continue through Huntingburg and Jasper, and connect with I-69.
The project team is looking at ten alternatives on five different routes.
They are also trying to decide what kind of roadway they will build for the project whether it be a freeway, an expressway or a super two highway.
There are three meetings where the public will get to see these potential routes and give feedback.
“By this fall, we will take those 10 alternatives on five routes, and we’ll come out with one," Mindy Peterson, a spokesperson for Mid-States Corridor Project. "We’ll have that one preferred corridor that we will identify this fall. So it’s very important for us to get that public feedback as we get down to that one option that’s going to move forward.”
One of the meetings is scheduled at Jasper Middle School on February 20 at 5:30 p.m. eastern time.
For a complete list of meeting locations and times, you can head over to the Mid-State Corridor’s website.
