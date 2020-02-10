League of Women Voters celebrates 100 years of service

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The League of Women Voters celebrated 100 years of service on Sunday with their Votes for Women event.
The League of Women Voters was founded in the 1920s. It was a group of who believed that voters should play a critical role in democracy.
“It’s not enough to just want it, you have to learn how to get it," said Elaine Weiss, the keynote speaker.
Weiss wrote the book “The Women’s Hour, the Great Fight to Win the Vote” and on Sunday she shared thoughts from her book about the struggle for the 19th Amendment and the struggles that came after.
“They were denounced, they were considered radicals, they were considered, even traders," Weiss said.
This year, the 19th Amendment celebrates 100 years.
“Here in Indiana, five of the seven elected statewide officeholders are women, and we have the first female woman chief justice of the supreme court," Weiss said.
However, she says there is still so much work to be done.
“A surge of restrictive laws coming out of the states, including Indiana, and these have made it harder to vote, not easier, not stimulating participation but restricting it," Weiss said.
The League of Women Voters wants to remind everyone to get out and vote because your voice matters.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.