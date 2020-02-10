League Stadium in Huntingburg gets upgrades

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - League Stadium in Huntingburg is getting a facelift, and baseball fans can expect to see the changes in person this summer.
Larry Altstadt, the park director at League Stadium, tells us these renovations are going to help boost attendance.
Altstadt says the Bombers have decided to add a new addition to the park called the Upper Deck. It’s an expansion to the park that’s going to be seating roughly 200 people.
Altstadt says this section will house private parties.
“It’s important because we’ve drawn in a lot more fans into the park for the ball games," Altstadt said. “So they’re able to get more corporate sponsors to come in.”
He says the money for this project was donated. In the meantime, Altstadt tells us they just finished up a couple of other projects in the stadium.
We’re told the renovations should be finished sometime in June.
