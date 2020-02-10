Kentucky Wesleyan women’s basketball ranked in top 25 and on a roll

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan women’s basketball is ranked in the top 25 and on a big winning streak, beating Hillside Saturday to win their 10th in a row.
Earlier this week, Wesleyan earned its first-ever Division II top 25 rankings, landing in the 24th spot.
With a 23-1 recording and a 32 game home-court winning streak, things couldn’t get much better, and the ladies say they’re ecstatic to get the national respect.
“We try not to look at the media, but to get that is like really big," said Keelie Lamb, a senior forward. “We were pretty excited about it, but we have to make sure we focus on us and what we’re doing to keep it rolling. I’m just really honored to be here and be a part of this team, so it’s really special.”
“I think it’s important for the team, the players, all their hard work for that to be recognized is the cool part,” said Nicole Nieman, co-head coach. “But at the end of the day, the ranking doesn’t help you win a game, but definitely proud of the girls and what they’ve been able to accomplish this year.”
The Lady Panthers now hit the road for three of their four final games, and then the conference tournament begins.
