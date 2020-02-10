Husband and wife plead guilty to federal charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The federal trial that had been set to start Monday for Amber Brewer was canceled.
Court records show she pleaded guilty, and now sentencing is set for March 24.
Records show Brewer’s husband, Justin, also pleaded guilty to his federal charges. He was sentenced last month to 37 months in prison and three years supervised release.
Cases for both are still pending on local charges in the shooting death of Devin Mitchell. He was shot to death in January 2019 on Frisse Avenue.
The FBI joined the investigation, and police say their dive team found the murder weapon this summer in Pigeon Creek near Diamond Avenue.
