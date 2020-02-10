Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ja Morant had 27 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for his first career triple-double to help the Memphis Grizzlies overcome poor 3-point shooting in a 106-99 victory over the Washington Wizards. Morant scored 10 of his points in the fourth quarter as Memphis closed the game on a 22-8 run. Kyle Anderson added 16 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 14 to help the Grizzlies win despite shooting 5 of 32 from beyond the arc. Bradley Beal scored 26 points for Washington. The Wizards led by as many as 12 early but shot 4 of 26 in the fourth quarter.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies waived guard Dion Waiters, three days after acquiring him from the Miami Heat in a three-team trade also involving the Minnesota Timberwolves. Waiters had been suspended three times by the Heat this season, including a 10-game ban following a drug-related incident on a team plane. The Grizzlies also received forward Justise Winslow from Miami and center Gorgui Dieng from Minnesota, while sending forwards Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill to the Heat.
ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Nadal won the $200,000 San Vicente Stakes by three-quarters of a length, giving trainer Bob Baffert another Kentucky Derby possibility. Ridden by Joel Rosario, Nadal ran seven furlongs in 1:22.59 and paid $2.60 to win as the 1-5 favorite in the six-horse field. The colt is now 2-0. It was Baffert's record 10th win in the prep for the Santa Anita Derby in April. Ginobili finished second and Fast Enough was third. Storm the Court finished fourth as the 3-1 second choice. Baffert said Nadal is likely headed to Arkansas for the Rebel Stakes on March 14.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Kiara Lewis scored 24 points, and Syracuse shut down No. 5 Louisville for a 59-51 win. Syracuse, which beat Boston College on Thursday night, gave coach Quentin Hillsman his 300th career win. Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi had 12 points for the Orange, and Emily Engstler finished with eight points and nine rebounds. Jazmine Jones led Louisville with 15 points. Dana Evans had 13 points on 4-of-17 shooting, and Kylee Shook had five points and 13 rebounds.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Alexis Tolefree scored 30 points on 5-of-10 shooting from 3-point range and No. 25-ranked Arkansas beat 15th-ranked Kentucky 103-85. It was the third time this season Arkansas reached the century mark. The Razorbacks are 1-3 this season against teams in the AP Top 25. Chelsea Dungee, who'd been averaging just a little more than 10 points a contest over her last six games, scored 24 on 8-of-12 shooting and made all four of her 3s. Taylah Thomas scored 13. Chasity Patterson led Kentucky with 32 points and Rhyne Howard 20.