Girl Scout cookies arrive in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Girl Scout troops across the Tri-State are receiving their cookie orders.
Volunteers spent over seven hours Monday handing out boxes of cookies.
Over 70,000 boxes were distributed to various troops at Belmont Moving and Storage.
Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana will sell over 400,000 boxes of cookies this year in the 11 counties they serve.
Organizers say this is the busiest time of year to be a girl scout.
“It’s really the biggest and busiest time of the year for our girls. And it’s really awesome because they get to run their own business. And so this day is the start of the most wonderful time of the year for us," said Lindsey Alvey with the Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana.
If you missed out on making an order, they will have cookie booths set up at various locations through March 8.
