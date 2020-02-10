Daviess Co. man facing drug, stalking, rape charges

Daviess Co. man facing drug, stalking, rape charges
By Jill Lyman | February 10, 2020 at 1:52 PM CST - Updated February 10 at 1:52 PM

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man on a long list of charges.

They were called around 6:15 a.m. Monday to the 10400 block of Kelley Cemetery Road.

Deputies say a victim reported being sexually and physically assaulted by 40-year-old Mark Redfern, who was still at the scene

The victim told deputies he had fired a gun inside the home, broken her phone, and threatened her.

Deputies say they found drugs, paraphernalia, a loaded handgun, and ammunition.

Redfern is facing wanton endangerment, stalking, rape, criminal mischief, meth possession, and assault charges.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.