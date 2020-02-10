2 arrested in Gibson Co. on child neglect charges

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Two people are in jail facing child neglect charges after deputies responded to a hotel in Gibson County.
Around 11:30 Sunday morning, Gibson County dispatch says they received a call from representatives at the Baymont Inn near Haubstadt.
The hotel representatives told dispatch they were having problems with trying to contact customers who had missed their check out time.
According to the press release, when deputies arrived they went to the room where a deputy announced himself as law enforcement.
That’s when deputies say 25-year-old Cody Holley of Glasgow, Kentucky came to the door. The sheriff’s office tells us that Mr. Holley appeared to be under the influence of something.
Deputies also confirmed that there was a child in the hotel room.
After an investigation, deputies arrested Holley and 25-year-old Jessica Martin of Kentucky.
Deputies say Holley was charged with child neglect. They also say Martin was charged with child neglect as well as dealing in meth.
Both are being held in the Gibson County Jail.
