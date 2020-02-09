USI Men Win Big At Missouri S&T to Finish 4-Game Roadie

UMSL, who plays at McKendree University Thursday before its visit to Screaming Eagles Arena, finished its conference weekend by falling out of first in the GLVC standings after suffering a 72-71 loss at Truman State University. The Tritons, who are 20-4 overall and 11-3 in the GLVC after the loss, defeated USI to start the Eagles road trip, 73-68, in St. Louis two weeks ago. Caldwell led the Eagles in the loss with a season-high tying 18 points.