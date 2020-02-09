The Really Big Show raises money for Arc of Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday was a really big night for The Really Big Show.
Hundreds of people came out came to support the Arc during its annual fundraiser.
The show has been bringing entertainment to Evansville for 18 years. The show is an hour and a half worth of talent, including dancing, singing and skits.
Saturday’s theme was the 1980s.
The audience even got a glimpse of what Evansville looked like back then.
“There is something different every time an act takes the stage,” said Denise Seibert Townsend. “You go from having a choir to a band to a guitar soloist to a singer that brings down the house to amazing dancers. There is something here at the big show for everyone.”
The Arc of Evansville helps provide services and programs for people with disabilities in the community.
More than a thousand tickets were sold for The Really Big Show.
If you couldn’t make it to the show, you can purchase a DVD or make a donation online.
