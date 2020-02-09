Rainy night ahead

Our temperatures will hold fairly steady in the low 50s for most of the night thanks to a warm breeze from the south, but our winds will shift when that cold front moves through late tonight and early Monday morning. Our winds will start to come from the north and blow colder air down into the Tri-State. As a result, temperatures will likely be in the mid to upper 40s Monday morning but will fall back into the lower 40s for most of the day before bottoming out in the low to mid 30s Monday night.