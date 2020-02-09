EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have a rainy night ahead of us. A few scattered showers are possible this evening, but the rain will become more widespread after about 8 p.m. and will continue through the night and into early Monday morning as a cold front moves through our region.
The widespread rain will taper off to the southeast by midday on Monday, but our skies will stay mostly cloudy all day, and a few isolated showers will remain possible through Monday night, mainly over areas east of I-69 and south of I-64.
Our temperatures will hold fairly steady in the low 50s for most of the night thanks to a warm breeze from the south, but our winds will shift when that cold front moves through late tonight and early Monday morning. Our winds will start to come from the north and blow colder air down into the Tri-State. As a result, temperatures will likely be in the mid to upper 40s Monday morning but will fall back into the lower 40s for most of the day before bottoming out in the low to mid 30s Monday night.
We get a break from the rain Tuesday and may even see a few brief peeks of sunshine with high temperatures in the mid 40s.
However, rain returns Wednesday, mainly in the afternoon and evening, as another cold front moves through the Tri-State. On the backside of that system, we may see some wintry mix early Thursday, but sunshine will start to creep back in by Thursday afternoon.
Valentine’s Day will be sunny but cold with morning lows in the upper teens and afternoon highs in the mid 30s. More rain arrives Saturday night into Sunday.
