Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

Return of the Hoosier: Knight back at Indiana after 20 years
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Bob Knight is back at Indiana for the first time in nearly two decades. The 79-year-old combustible coach won three national championships in 29 seasons with the Hoosiers. But he had stayed away after he was fired in 2000. That absence ended Saturday when he was honored at halftime of the Purdue-Indiana game at Assembly Hall along with his 1980 Big Ten title team. He was surrounded by dozens of former players and thousands of fans chanting his name. He wasn't as loud or fiery as he was all those years ago. In fact, he needed help as he shuffled back to the court. But he seemed to enjoy the moment every bit as much as those inside arena.
Off-duty officer suspected of drunken driving, arrested
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (AP) — An off-duty suburban Indianapolis police officer who drove to the scene of an emergency has been arrested after another officer suspected he had been drinking. The Plainfield Police Department says Saturday that the 33-year-old officer was placed on unpaid administrative leave pending a recommendation for termination. He responded to an emergency call Friday night and was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was given an alcohol breath test after his arrest. The officer has been with the police department since 2017. Details of the emergency situation were not released. Police say it was resolved without incident.
Police: Indiana trooper bitten by woman after traffic stop
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A 38-year-old western Indiana woman is accused of biting a state trooper's arm following a traffic stop. State police say in a release the Terre Haute woman was a front-seat passenger in a SUV stopped Friday night for running a stop sign in Vigo County, southwest of Indianapolis. The 51-year-old male driver was arrested on drunken driving and other charges. Police say the woman also is accused of damaging a patrol vehicle and hitting a jail officer. She faces battery, resisting law enforcement, neglect of dependents and other charges. Three children in the SUV were released to the woman’s grandmother.
Man in stolen SUV fleeing police strikes car, kills driver
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) — A motorist has been killed in northwestern Indiana after a car was struck by a stolen SUV whose driver was fleeing police. State police say a trooper attempted to pull over the SUV about 7:30 p.m. Friday after seeing it travel about 99 mph near the Elkhart and St. Joseph county line. Other officers joined the pursuit and as they stopped at an intersection to allow traffic to clear the SUV’s driver ran a stoplight and crashed into a Toyota Camry in Mishawaka. The Camry’s driver was killed and a passenger in the car was hurt. The driver of the SUV ran away and escaped, but three of his passengers were hospitalized with minor injuries.
Indiana seeks to dismiss suit limiting Lake Michigan access
PORTER, Ind. (AP) — The state of Indiana is seeking to dismiss a lawsuit filed by three lakefront property owners looking to restrict access to Lake Michigan beaches. The lawsuit was filed in early December and asks a federal court to undo a ruling that establishes Lake Michigan's shoreline is open to all, and adjacent property owners can't exercise exclusive control of the beach between their homes and the water. The Northwest Indiana Times reports the Porter property owners want the federal court to prohibit the state from enforcing the ruling so they can control who can access the beach near their homes. They have until March 4 to respond.
17 with ties to motorcycle club indicted on drug charges
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have indicted 17 people with ties to a motorcycle club on charges alleging that they operated a drug ring in Indiana and Kentucky. The indictments announced Thursday by U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler allege that some of defendants are members of the Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club or associates of that Evansville group. Prosecutors allege that the drug operation distributed methamphetamine in Evansville and nearby communities. During a November raid at the motorcycle club's Evansville headquarters, officials seized 23 guns, $35,000 in cash and 10 pounds of meth that has an estimated street value of more than $250,000.
Purdue gets $5.9M contract to develop Mach 8 wind tunnel
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — The Air Force Research Laboratory has awarded Purdue University a $5.9 million contract to develop the world’s first Mach 8 quiet wind tunnel. The new device will be capable of operating at eight times the speed of sound. It will be experimental and designed to collect information at speeds greater than Mach 6 wind tunnels, which operate at a rate six times the speed of sound. Purdue will collaborate with the University of Notre Dame to develop the new wind tunnel, which will allow Purdue and various contractors and private companies to conduct tests in an environment similar to flight.
Democrat Myers says Indiana 'ready for a change' in governor
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Longtime health care business executive Woody Myers declared “Hoosiers are ready for a change” as the Democrat formally launched a bid to challenge Republican Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb. Myers was the only Democrat meeting Friday's primary filing deadline after tech business leader Josh Owens quit the race Wednesday and endorsed Myers. The 65-year-old Indianapolis native is a doctor who was Indiana’s state health commissioner in the 1980s before holding a string of corporate executive positions across the country. Myers says he'll focus his campaign on improving the state’s education and health care systems, job creation and tackling environmental problems.