Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Purdue took control with a scoring run late in the first half then pulled away in the second half to get past Indiana 74-62. The Boilermakers have won three straight overall and six straight against their biggest rival. Eric Hunter Jr. scored 12 points and Aaron Wheeler had 11 to lead Purdue. Indiana lost its fourth in a row despite getting 16 points and eight rebounds from Trayce Jackson Davis. The loss ruined the long-awaited return of former coach Bob Knight at halftime. It was his first time back at Assembly Hall since he was fired in September 2000.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Bob Knight is back at Indiana for the first time in nearly two decades. The 79-year-old combustible coach won three national championships in 29 seasons with the Hoosiers. But he had stayed away after he was fired in 2000. That absence ended when he was honored at halftime of the Purdue-Indiana game at Assembly Hall along with his 1980 Big Ten title team. He was surrounded by dozens of former players and thousands of fans chanting his name. He wasn't as loud or fiery as he was all those years ago. In fact, he needed help as he shuffled back to the court. But he seemed to enjoy the moment.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Not known for being expressive, Jrue Holiday couldn’t help himself when he got hot at the ideal time. Holiday scored 14 of his 31 points in the final 2:26, including a go-ahead 3-pointer, and the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans beat the Indiana Pacers 124-117. The key three broke a 108-all tie with 2:26 remaining. When the forward hit another 3-pointer for a 118-110 lead, Holiday let loose with a spirited scream.
DENVER (AP) — Brian Patrick scored 15 points and Deonte Billups recorded a double-double and Purdue Fort Wayne beat Denver 70-63. Dylan Carl made a layup with 11:43 before halftime, Jarred Godfrey followed with a basket for a 14-13 lead and Purdue Fort Wayne led the rest of the way. The Mastodons led 38-19 at halftime and led by double figures until the final 85 seconds. Billups scored 15 points with 11 rebounds and Godfrey added 14 points. The Mastodons have won three of their last four. Denver _ losers of five straight _ got 15 points from Jase Townsend and 13 from Robert Jones.