Dispatch: WB I-64 section closed after 3 vehicle crash

Dispatch: WB I-64 section closed after 3 vehicle crash
GF Default - Traffic Alert
By Jared Goffinet | February 9, 2020 at 9:52 AM CST - Updated February 9 at 10:10 AM

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - One lane of I-64 is closed after a wreck involving multiple vehicles.

According to Posey County Dispatch, the crash happened around mile-marker one, which is near the bridge crossing into Illinois, on I-64. Dispatch tells us this wreck involved a total of three vehicles.

As of right now, the westbound lanes of I-64 near the crash are shut down.

A 14 News viewer sent us this photo of backed up traffic in the westbound lanes of I-64.
A 14 News viewer sent us this photo of backed up traffic in the westbound lanes of I-64. (Source: 14 News Viewer)

Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle said on Twitter state troopers are at the scene of the crash right now.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.