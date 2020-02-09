Dispatch: WB I-64 section closed after 3 vehicle crash

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - One lane of I-64 is closed after a wreck involving multiple vehicles.
According to Posey County Dispatch, the crash happened around mile-marker one, which is near the bridge crossing into Illinois, on I-64. Dispatch tells us this wreck involved a total of three vehicles.
As of right now, the westbound lanes of I-64 near the crash are shut down.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle said on Twitter state troopers are at the scene of the crash right now.
We will update this story when more information becomes available.
