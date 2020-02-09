Bolts Win 4th Straight Game, 4-3, Down in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, AL. (WFIE) - Behind two goals from Zane Jones and a 33-save performance from Braeden Ostepchuk, the Thunderbolts defeated the Huntsville Havoc on Saturday night in Huntsville. The Thunderbolts return home on Friday, February 21st, hosting the Knoxville Ice Bears at 7:15 pm. It will be Mini Zamboni Giveaway Night presented by Rideout’s Transmission. The first 1,200 fans in attendance will receive a miniature Zamboni. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy in person at the Ford Center Box Office.
Austin Plevy opened the scoring at 12:30 of the first period off a set-up from Seth Swenson, assisted by Derek Sutliffe. Huntsville would come back to take a 2-1 lead in the second period, before Braden Hellems tied it back up with a one-time blast from Brandon Lubin at the 9:03 mark. Zane Jones would score twice in the second period to put the Thunderbolts up 4-2 by the end of the second period. The first goal was off a cross-ice feed from Hayden Hulton, also assisted by Stanislav Dzahkov, that found its’ way to Jones, who sniped the shot upstairs at 12:53. Jones’ second goal came with 51 seconds left in the period, deflecting home a Kyle Thacker shot. Dzahkov picked up another assist on the goal as well. In the third period, Huntsville would score a late goal on the power play to make it 4-3, but the Thunderbolts would hold on to win.
Jones finished with two goals, Plevy and Hellems finished with one goal each, and Dzahkov finished with two assists. Braeden Ostepchuk made 33 saves for his 11th win of the season, and his 15th with the Thunderbolts, making him the new franchise leader in wins. These two teams meet again on March 6th and 7th, here at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.