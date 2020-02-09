Bolts Win 4th Straight Game, 4-3, Down in Huntsville

Austin Plevy opened the scoring at 12:30 of the first period off a set-up from Seth Swenson, assisted by Derek Sutliffe. Huntsville would come back to take a 2-1 lead in the second period, before Braden Hellems tied it back up with a one-time blast from Brandon Lubin at the 9:03 mark. Zane Jones would score twice in the second period to put the Thunderbolts up 4-2 by the end of the second period. The first goal was off a cross-ice feed from Hayden Hulton, also assisted by Stanislav Dzahkov, that found its’ way to Jones, who sniped the shot upstairs at 12:53. Jones’ second goal came with 51 seconds left in the period, deflecting home a Kyle Thacker shot. Dzahkov picked up another assist on the goal as well. In the third period, Huntsville would score a late goal on the power play to make it 4-3, but the Thunderbolts would hold on to win.