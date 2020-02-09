Bats Erupt to Lead Aces Softball to Big Road Win

ROSEMONT, IL (WFIE) - The bats came alive for the University of Evansville softball team on Sunday with the Purple Aces scoring 10 runs to defeat Green Bay by a final of 10-4 in the finale of the Total Control Sports Invitational at The Dome.
“It was great to be back playing softball. I am really proud of how we played this weekend,” Evansville head softball coach Mat Mundell said. “We have a lot to be positive about and to build off of. I love the way the ladies have responded to adversity.”
Jessica Fehr had another great game for UE, drawing four walks and turning those into three runs scored. Alyssa Barela went 2-4 with a home run and two RBI while Eryn Gould added a home run of her own. Haley Woolf was 1-4 and scored twice.
Green Bay had the early momentum, scoring three times in the first and once in the second to chase UE starter Emily Lockhart after 1 2/3 innings. The Phoenix notched five hits off of the Aces starter.
Lockhart’s teammates picked her right up with a pair of runs in the second. Mackenzie McFeron crossed the plate for the first Evansville run of the day. McFeron pinch ran for Barela before adding some excellent baserunning. The sophomore stole second before advancing to third on a wild pitch. Hannah Hood reached on a Green Bay error, which scored McFeron. Mea Adams added an RBI knock, plating Fehr, who walked earlier in the frame.
Two more runs came home in the third with Hannah Hood singling with two outs to score Fehr and Woolf. An Eryn Gould home run led off the fourth and gave UE the lead for good. With one out, Woolf reached on a walk before Alyssa Barela homered for the second time of the weekend to push the lead to 7-4. Hood would later reach on an error that scored Jessica Fehr. The scoring was capped off by Kat Mueller’s bases loaded walk and a Gould HBP that plated Hood.
That would be the final scoring of the game with the Aces cruising to a 10-4 win. Izzy Vetter tossed 4 1/3 scoreless innings of relief before Erin Kleffman threw a scoreless seventh.
Next weekend, the Aces are back in action in Mobile, Ala. at the Jaguar Challenge. UE will face Louisiana Tech, Austin Peay and South Alabama from the 14th through the 16th.
