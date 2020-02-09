Bats Erupt to Lead Aces Softball to Big Road Win

Two more runs came home in the third with Hannah Hood singling with two outs to score Fehr and Woolf. An Eryn Gould home run led off the fourth and gave UE the lead for good. With one out, Woolf reached on a walk before Alyssa Barela homered for the second time of the weekend to push the lead to 7-4. Hood would later reach on an error that scored Jessica Fehr. The scoring was capped off by Kat Mueller’s bases loaded walk and a Gould HBP that plated Hood.