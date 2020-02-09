Area students participate in Evansville Regional Mock Trial Competition

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several area high school came together on Saturday for the Evansville Regional Mock Trial Competition.
It’s a competition put together by the Evansville Bar Association and the Indiana Bar Foundation.
It’s the second year Evansville has hosted the regional mock trial, and in just a few months, Evansville will be hosting the national competition.
The national competition will consist of 900 students from all over the US and internationally.
The bar association says winning the bid to host nationals was hard work, but they are excited about what this will mean for the city of Evansville.
“The majority of the students that are coming from all over the US and internationally, are high school students, so I think it’ll bring a lot of exposure to the University of Evansville, USI, Ivy tech,” said Christine Pham, a board member.
The national competition will take place May 6-9.
