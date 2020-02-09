Aces Softball Getting Season Started, with Indoor Tourney up North

Kat Mueller reached on a walk before stealing second. On that play, McLean came home on the throw to push the lead to 3-0. The Leathernecks scored a run in the top half of the third before Evansville got it right back in the fourth when Alyssa Barela hit a 1-out home run to left field. That is where the scoring would end as the Aces clinched the 4-1 win thanks to stellar pitching from Emily Lockhart. She threw a complete game 3-hitter allowing just three hits and one walk. UE recorded eight hits with Fehr, Hood and McLean posting two apiece. Lindsay Renneisen added two walks.