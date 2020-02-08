Rain returns Sunday into Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have a couple rounds of rain and very little sunshine in the forecast this week.
Our clouds will increase throughout the night. Temperatures will fall through the 30s this evening and bottom out in the mid to upper 20s.
Sunday will be cloudy, warmer and breezy with rain likely, especially in the evening. Winds from the southeast will push warmer air into our region throughout the day, helping our temperatures climb into the lower 50s despite the cloudy skies.
Some light rain/snow mix will be briefly possible Sunday morning but will quickly change to all rain as our temperatures begin to climb. No snow accumulation is expected. Our rain chances will be fairly scattered for most of the day but will become more widespread Sunday evening and into the overnight hours as a cold front approaches from the west.
That rain will carry over into Monday morning but will taper off to our southeast Monday afternoon as the cold front moves out of our region. As that cold front moves through, our winds will also shift and bring colder air down from the north. As a result, high temperatures will be in the mid 40s Monday.
We get a brief break from the rain Tuesday, but our skies will stay mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 40s.
More rain arrives Wednesday and continues into Thursday as another cold front moves through our region. Some wintry mix will be possible Thursday, but once again, snow accumulation seems unlikely. In total, most of the Tri-State will pick up 1 to 2 inches of rain from Sunday to Thursday.
Sunshine will finally return Friday, but it will be cold sunshine with morning lows in the mid 20s and afternoon highs in the low 40s.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.