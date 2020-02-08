New brewery opens in Ohio Co. after years of planning

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - After two years of planning, the Uncrafted Territory Brewing Company has officially opened in Ohio County.
Friday night wasn’t just a big night for the owners of the brewery, but it was a big night for the county.
“We’ve always wanted to open a business here in town, we’re all from Ohio County, so we wanted to stay local,” said co-owner Brett Renfrow.
The road to opening Ohio County’s one and only brewery was not easy, it actually took two years to do it.
“It was just a really good opportunity the county went wet a few years ago, and there’s nothing like it here,” said co-owner, Jeffery Luttrell.
The brewery has five different craft beers made right in house, giving their customers an experience they can’t find within miles.
“The closest breweries, there’s one in Henderson, Hopkinsville and Bowling Green,” said Renfrow.
Brett and Jeffrey tell us their brewery is something the community was looking for, and the turnout on Friday night proves it.
“It was worth it, we had a good night last night, and steady crowd tonight, I think we’ll have a good turn out this weekend and hopefully continue forward,” said Luttrell.
Owners say they have a lot of plans for the next five years.
“Hopefully by then we’ve grown, maybe added some tanks, hopefully, get into some distribution and get our beer out there around the region,” said Renfrow.
The brewery is currently open from Thursday to Saturday every week.
