Juvenile suspect sprays corrections officers with fire extinguisher during transport

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A juvenile is facing a charge of battery on a safety official after an incident Friday.
According to police reports, the juvenile was being transported from court in a corrections van, when she sprayed a fire extinguisher she found in the van.
The report shows it happened around 9:15 a.m. in the 700 block of Chestnut Street in Evansville.
It shows she was shackled and handcuffed when she sprayed the two corrections officers and filled the van with the chemical.
No on had to be medically treated, but it did show the corrections officers’ eyes were irritated.
The report shows the van had to be cleaned.
