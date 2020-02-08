Driver arrested after Gibson County crash

James Robertson (Source: Gibson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jill Lyman | February 8, 2020 at 9:14 AM CST - Updated February 8 at 9:14 AM

Gibson Co., Ind. (WFIE) - A Fort Branch man is facing a DUI charge after an early morning crash on Highway 41.

Deputies say it happened Saturday just after 1:45 a.m.

They say two cars crashed near the 1250 South intersection.

Deputies say one of the drivers, 53-year-old James Robertson smelled of alcohol.

After field sobriety tests, Robertson was taken to jail.

He’s charged with with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated.

Deputies did not say if the other driver was hurt.

