Death investigation underway in Henderson

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A death investigation is underway in Henderson after officers say two women were found dead at a home in the 300 block of Jackson Street.
Officers with the Henderson Police Department arrived on scene and found two deceased women. According to the Henderson Police Department, the women were identified as Jennifer Glunt and Robin Glunt.
The investigation is still ongoing at this time.
We will update when more information is made available.
