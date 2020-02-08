Bill to outlaw spanking, paddling in Kentucky schools moves to Senate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Getting hit or facing a paddle as punishment is a practice a lot of people might remember from decades ago in grade school, but for some Kentucky students, it's still happening.
House Bill 22, which passed out of the state House on Friday, would outlaw corporal punishment in Kentucky schools, though. It still has to be approved by the Senate.
A bipartisan group of legislators speaking in favor of the bill recounted past punishments they received. They noted the physical discipline didn’t do a whole to change their behavior, and that, for some, it leaves lasting negative impacts.
The bill would make it illegal to hit, paddle or shake students as a form of punishment.
“I think it is so exciting and it’s long overdue,” Dr. Melissa Currie, a forensic pediatrician in Louisville, said.
Currie added that she’s seen related cases from around the state.
“Those that are still using it will most likely use a paddle or some implement,” Currie said.
It may seem like an antiquated practice, but she said around 20 percent of Kentucky school districts still have active corporal punishment programs.
“There were nearly 300 incidents of corporal punishment in Kentucky last year,” Currie said. “So, there’s still a significant amount happening.”
In the region, according to KidsCount.org, one of those was in Hart County.
Before that, the most recent recordings of the punishment in the WAVE 3 News coverage area of Kentucky were during the 2015-2016 school year, when four cases were reported in Grayson County.
“Every child that’s affected by corporal punishment has the potential for both short- and long-term consequences,” Currie said.
Currie said research shows negative emotional, mental and educational outcomes often accompany the practice she hopes will soon be outlawed.
Advocates also stated that removing violence from schools helps prevent children from becoming violent adults.
