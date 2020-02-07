Woods and Woods law firm hit by ransomware attack

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville law firm, Woods and Woods, LLC, tells 14 News they have been the victim of a cyber ransomware attack.
Attorney Neil Woods sent us a statement:
“Woods and Woods, LLC, a law firm located in Evansville, Indiana, has been the victim of a criminal cyber ransomware attack. The firm has notified the FBI and has taken and continues to take prompt action to contain the incident, mitigate its effects, and fully investigate. The firm is able to continue conducting its business since it had backups in place. The firm will provide additional information to its clients as the investigation continues.”
As the statement shows, clients will be given information, and the law firm is still conducting business.
We’ll keep you updated.
