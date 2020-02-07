Walther’s Golf and Fun opens after remodel

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville business is showing off its newly remodeled facility.
Walther’s Golf and Fun cut the ribbon to their new gaming area Friday morning with Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.
Walther’s says the company that supplies their games recently told them it was time to upgrade the facility.
The remodel includes four miniature bowling lanes, an expanded gaming area, and a brand new cafe and prize center.
Walther’s invited students from Cedar Hall to test out the new games.
They also donated $1,000 to the school.
Owner Bob Walther says he’s excited to see the public experience the new facility.
“I think that what we have here is high-quality entertainment at a reasonable price,” Walther said. “The miniature golf, the laser tag, the bowling, the golf range next door where you can hit golf balls, in the industry we call that getting a lot of bang for the buck.”
Walther says they plan to do more remodeling sometime this summer.
