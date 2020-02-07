Volunteers take matters into their own hands to clean up cemetery

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Mike and Brenda Moore come to Maple Hill Cemetery to spend time with their loved ones, but when their visits began to get overshadowed by the waste they said enough is enough.
This summer the cleanups escalated. Volunteers came with their own equipment picking up litter and even discarded appliances.
They also trimmed the trees, but the work didn’t stop there.
“We formed a nonprofit organization, and then the nonprofit organization purchased the cemetery,” said Mike.
A group of volunteers made the big purchase. Some had loved ones at Maple Hill and others who just wanted to be a part of something bigger than themselves.
Their goal is clear: bring life back to a place that they feel has been neglected and bring honor to the people that shaped their lives.
“I can come out here and do something for them, I feel like this is going to be something they’re gonna look down on me and they’ll be proud of what I’ve done,” Brenda said.
If you would like to donate please mail check to PO Box 394 Princeton, IN 47670.
