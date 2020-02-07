State trooper charged with arson, now charged with animal cruelty

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana State Trooper accused of setting his house on fire has additional charges.
Jeremy Galloway was arrested earlier this week on arson and insurance fraud charges.
Troopers believe Galloway set the fires at his Tell City property in October.
Court records show he is now also charged with cruelty to an animal.
Authorities say two dogs were killed.
Perry County FOP President Andrew Hauser says they started a GoFundMe for Galloway after the fire.
He says people who donated have been refunded.
Troopers say Galloway is currently on administrative leave without pay.
