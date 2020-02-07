Importance of listening to employees highlighted at meeting

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Business leaders heard how success is built from the bottom up, not the top down.
The Henderson Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual dinner at Holy Name School.
The keynote speaker was Eric Ellis, President, and CEO of Integrity Development, a consulting firm out of Cincinnati. Ellis stressed how important it is for business leaders to listen to their employees.
“What leaders need to recognize is that you never want to ascend into a height that you are no longer listening to your people and getting feedback from your people," explained Ellis. "People are not only the greatest asset an organization has, but they also have the answers.”
The Henderson Chamber of Commerce turns 70 years old this year.
