Slick roads causing crashes around the Tri-State, more schools closed

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Slick roads have been reported in several Tri-State areas.
For the most part, Evansville roads look clear, but that’s not the case elsewhere.
Around 3:45 a.m., four cars crashed on the east bound Audubon Parkway over Green River in Henderson County.
Some of the drivers were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.
Not long after that, officials reported a semi crashed on the Wendell Ford Expressway. They say the driver hit an icy patch just east of the Natcher.
Traffic is moving slowly, but there will likely be closures when the truck is pulled from the scene.
We’ve also heard of slide-offs in Jasper.
Also in Warrick County, dispatchers say there is an overturned pickup truck at Sunset Drive and Highway 61.
No one is hurt.
Dispatchers says deputies have reported slick spots on parts of Oak Grove, Vann Road and Old 261 South from 66 into Newburgh.
County road crews are aware and are out treating.
A deputy also told dispatch that many school parking lots are slick.
Warrick County Schools are still in, so everyone should be careful.
Some schools are already out for illnesses, but some others have canceled Friday morning due to weather.
Hopkins, McLean, and Muhlenberg County schools are now out.
