Sheriff’s Office: Investigation underway after resident shoots reported trespasser 4 times

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - On Thursday, the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a trespasser in the 300 block of State Route 85 E in Centertown.
According to the press release, while on the phone with dispatch, the caller said that her husband had shot the reported trespasser.
When deputies arrived, they say they found Adam Hardin of Livermore on the ground by the front porch of the home with gunshot wounds.
The resident told deputies that he confronted Hardin near the back of the residence, and he was armed with a .22 caliber handgun.
The press release states that after a verbal confrontation, the resident went to the front door, and Hardin followed. The resident told Hardin to stop, or he would shoot.
According to the resident, he believed that his family’s life was in danger. The resident told authorities that Hardin continued to follow him up the steps of the porch, where the resident shot Hardin four times.
Authorities say they believe that all four rounds struck Hardin.
Hardin was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and deputies believe that he was under the influence at the time of the shooting.
The shooting is still under investigation.
The case will be sent to a grand jury to determine if any charges will be filed.
