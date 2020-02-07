Scattered Snow, Slick Spots

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Winter Weather Advisory for western Kentucky ends at 8:00 a.m. On alert for slick spots after some snow from last night. Low temps dropping into the upper 20’s. Thick clouds persist Friday along with scattered snow early. High temperatures only in the mid-30’s. Scattered snow late Friday night as lows drop into the upper 20’s.
Saturday will bring a chance of snow early with lows in the upper 20’s. Clearing skies during the afternoon as high temps only reach the mid-30’s. Early sunshine Sunday will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Warmer temps near 50-degrees with a chance of rain during the afternoon. Rain likely Sunday night through Monday morning.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.