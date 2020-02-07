Man arrested, indicted on child porn charges after Newburgh FBI search

Phillip Abell (Source: Warrick County Jail)
By Jill Lyman | February 7, 2020 at 6:36 AM CST - Updated February 7 at 6:36 AM

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - We have a 14 News update to a story we first told you about last month.

FBI agents confirmed they served a search warrant at a home on Kingston Drive on Jan. 23.

Online records show the home belongs to Phillip Abell.

He was arrested and booked into jail Thursday morning.

Federal court records show he’s facing three counts of possession of sexually explicit material involving minors.

The documents show storage discs and a computer were seized from Abell’s home.

They show a jury trial has been set for April 13.

