Light snow early Saturday, rain late Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A clipper-type system will spread very light snow across the Tri-State overnight Friday through early Saturday morning. Skies will remain mostly cloudy on Saturday as temperatures climb from the middle 20s to the upper 30s. Sunday will bring another chance of rain late as highs reach 50 degrees. Rain will continue into Monday morning and afternoon with temps hovering in the lower 40s. Rain amounts of 1-2″ will be possible. Rain tapers off by Tuesday. Normal temperatures will prevail through next week with highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s.