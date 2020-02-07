Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

SPORTS BETTING-KENTUCKY
Beshear joins GOP lawmaker to promote sports betting bill
FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) — Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear has teamed up with a Republican lawmaker to push for a bill to legalize sports betting in Kentucky. Beshear and Rep. Adam Koenig were joined Thursday by representatives of business and education groups to call for passage of the sports wagering measure. The bill has stalled in the House since winning committee approval in mid-January. Beshear says the bill's passage is the “right thing to do" to generate more state revenue. Sports wagering would generate an estimated $22 million to $25 million in yearly revenue. Opponents include The Family Foundation. It says sports betting would hurt families.
Storms sweep over Southeast with rain, wind, floods; 4 dead
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The governor of Virginia has declared a state of emergency as heavy rains and extreme flooding continue to occur in the Southeast. Gov. Ralph Northam says more than 500 people in the southwestern part of the state have been displaced by flooding and needed to be rescued from their homes. At least four people have been killed, with the deaths occurring in Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee. The storm has destroyed homes in Mississippi and Alabama, caused mudslides in Tennessee and Kentucky and flooded numerous communities. Tornado watches were in effect Thursday evening from northern Florida up through North Carolina.
3 ex-officers avoid prison in sentence for overtime scheme
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Three former police officers in Kentucky have avoided prison time for falsifying overtime records to collect pay for hours they didn't work. News outlets report former Louisville Metro police officers Brian Stanfield, Todd Roadhouse and Mark Final were sentenced Thursday to three years probation. Each will have to spend eight months of the sentence on a curfew. Authorities said the three submitted overtime requests for hours they did not work between 2014 and 2017. They covered up the overtime pay by altering arrest records. They were ordered to pay back about $170,000 total in restitution.
Leading Kentucky hemp processor files for bankruptcy
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's agriculture commissioner says a bankruptcy filing by a leading hemp processor was a “gut punch" to the hemp industry. GenCanna Global USA Inc. said Thursday it filed a bankruptcy petition that would allow it to reorganize its debt. The company says the Chapter 11 filing will allow it to continue operating “without interruption." Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles says the bankruptcy filing is the latest sign that the national hemp industry is facing “strong headwinds." Quarles calls the filing a “gut punch" to the hemp industry and to hemp farmers.
McConnell remaking Senate in age of Trump, impeachment
WASHINGTON (AP) — The impeachment trial has established Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s power in the Senate. Before the trial reached the Senate, McConnell had one piece of advice for President Donald Trump: Focus on the House. Stir the partisan passions and make sure Republicans are united. It was the best strategy the GOP leader had to produce as partisan an impeachment as possible to secure Trump's acquittal in the Senate. In the aftermath of only the third presidential impeachment trial in U.S. history, it confirmed McConnell was firmly in control.
Rules on what can be brought into statehouse under review
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says rules that decide what people can and cannot bring into the state Capitol are being evaluated. But he says any changes by his administration won't restrict the ability to bring guns into the statehouse. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports umbrellas aren't allowed in the Capitol under current rules. But it says anyone can openly carry a gun so long as they legally possess it. Exceptions exist in the Supreme Court chambers, House and Senate chambers and House and Senate gallery. Those rules have come under scrutiny after gun-rights activists wearing camouflage walked around the Capitol carrying guns.