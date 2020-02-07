Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-OVERFLOWING-GREAT-LAKES
High water wreaks havoc on Great Lakes, swamping communities
MANISTEE, Mich. (AP) — High water levels are wreaking havoc in the Great Lakes. The five inland seas are bursting at the seams during the region's wettest period in more than a century, which scientists say is likely connected to the warming climate. And no relief is in sight. Forecasters expect the lakes to remain high well into 2020. Homes and businesses are flooding, roads and sidewalks are crumbling and beaches are washing away. Homeowners and agencies are extending battered seawalls, constructing berms and piling stones and sandbags. Some are elevating houses or moving them farther inland. Less than a decade ago, the Great Lakes had the opposite problem: levels were at record lows. Experts say these abrupt swings may continue as global warming brings more extreme storms and droughts.
Prosecutors: Officer will not face charges in fatal shooting
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana officer will not face charges in the fatal shooting of a 39-year-old man who authorities say refused to drop a gun during a standoff with police. The Journal & Courier reports that prosecutors on Thursday said the use of deadly force by Lafayette Officer Nathan Stoneking was justified. Officers responded Jan. 20 to a 911 call about a man carrying a gun along a street near a Lafayette high school. Police have said Dustin Furr refused to put the handgun down and pointed the weapon at one officer when he was shot by Stoneking. Lafayette is about 60 miles (96 kilometers) north of Indianapolis.
Man sentenced in death of girlfriend's 18-month-old daughter
OSSIAN, Ind. (AP) — A 27-year-old northeastern Indiana man is heading to prison in the death of his girlfriend’s 18-month-old daughter. Brent Scheiber was sentenced Thursday to 35 years. He pleaded guilty in December to aggravated battery. Kamryn Price suffered bruising to her forehead and bleeding on the brain in January 2019 at a home in Ossian, about 110 miles northeast of Indianapolis. She died a few days later at a hospital. Scheiber told investigators he was caring for the child while his girlfriend was working and that the girl must have fallen from a crib. A probable cause affidavit said the injuries were not consistent with a fall.
Mayor: 'Senseless' attack leaves 4 dead in Indianapolis home
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say four young people were fatally shot inside an apartment in Indianapolis in an attack that the mayor says was “fueled by senseless violence.” Officers responding to a 911 call of a possible shooting late Wednesday found three men and one woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Police said Thursday that no one has been arrested in the killings. The 911 caller told dispatch they saw subjects fleeing the scene. Craig McCartt is deputy chief of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. McCartt says investigators believe the shooting was not a random attack. He said police don't have a sure motive but are exploring theories.
Buttigieg gains backing from Indianapolis mayor
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pete Buttigieg’s presidential bid has gained the backing of Indiana’s other highest-profile Democrat as Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett joined in filing the paperwork to place the former South Bend mayor’s name on the state’s May primary ballot. Buttigieg joins a crowded field of nine Democrats who’ve qualified for the Indiana ballot as his unlikely rise over the past year to the top tier of presidential hopefuls. Hogsett told a few dozen Buttigieg supporters outside the Indiana secretary of state’s office on Thursday that Buttigieg has shown an ability to work across party lines and “represents the best of what makes America work.”
3 arrested in connection with slaying, kidnapping in Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — North-central Indiana police say three men have been arrested in connection with a woman's killing and the alleged kidnapping of a man discovered bound in a bathtub. Two of the men face preliminary charges of criminal confinement and battery, while the third faces preliminary charges of suspicion of aiding, inducing or causing criminal confinement. The three Kokomo men haven't been formally charged. They were arrested amid an investigation into Monday's slaying of a 25-year-old woman found dead in a home's backyard. Officers investigating her apparent shooting death found a 24-year-old man bound and gagged with duct tape in a bathtub inside that home.
DNC chair calls for 'recanvass' of Iowa results after delays
WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the Democratic National Committee is calling for a “recanvass” of the results of the Iowa caucuses. Party leader Tom Perez tweeted Thursday that “enough is enough” after three days of technical issues and delays. Following the Iowa Democratic Party's release of new results late Thursday night, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg leads Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders by two state delegate equivalents out of 2,152 counted. However, there is evidence the party has not accurately tabulated some of its results, including those released late Thursday that the party reported as complete. The Associated Press is unable to declare a winner.