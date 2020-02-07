Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club qualifies for forfeiture following drug bust

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are continuing to follow the indictments of 17 people in a drug trafficking ring spanning from Kentucky to Indiana. Many of them are facing charges associated with the Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club.
On Thursday, we reported what the US Attorney’s Office called “Operation Reapin Benefits.”
Many of those listed in the indictment were associated with or members of the Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club.
Authorities say Gary Forston and Jason Wilson were the alleged leaders of the drug ring.
According to documents from the assessor’s office, Forston was president of the club and signed off on the purchase of the building.
Through this bust, around 30 pounds of meth was confiscated as well as 23 firearms and $35,000 cash.
According to US Attorney Josh Minkler, the Grim Reapers Club building on Diamond Avenue was used to facilitate drug trafficking and therefore qualifies for forfeiture.
“We’re going to want to get some value out of that to return that value to law enforcement, but that’s certainly under consideration," Minkler said. "What we don’t want is the Grim Reapers to come back and relocate in that clubhouse and start doing business again.”
Authorities are also asking for help with finding the two fugitives below who are also wanted in this case.
They tell us both Jesse Wilson and Kimberly Wilson are on the run. They are siblings, and authorities believe they are in the area.
We checked with the US Attorney’s Office on Friday and no arrests have been made at this time.
If you have any information, contact the Evansville Bureau of ATF at 800-ATF- GUNS.
