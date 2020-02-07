EPD hopes Chops With Cops creates dialogue with community

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department has started a new monthly event to help create dialogue in the community.
On Thursday, EPD hosted its first Chops With Cops at Jeralds Greatest Stylists in the World Barbershops. The event is an opportunity for law enforcement to have an open dialogue with citizens in a comfortable environment, like barbershops and hair salons.
EPD says there is no agenda, they just want to have conversations about what citizens are concerned about.
Officer Phillip Smith says this event is a great way for officers to get familiar with members of the community.
“We don’t want people to just meet us when we’re conducting our law enforcement duties,” Officer Smith explains. “We want them to meet us while we’re in our uniforms, but as members of that community. And so hanging out at the local watering hole, the barbershop or the salon, is a good way to do that.”
Chops with Cops will happen on the first Thursday of each month.
